American Strategic Investment Co. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$6.65 million

The company's earnings came in at -$6.65 million, or -$2.60 per share. This compares with -$73.88 million, or -$32.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $14.89 million from $15.38 million last year.

American Strategic Investment Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

