American States Water's (AWR) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line surged 11.3% from 62 cents registered in the year-ago quarter. Earnings during the quarter benefited from new rates introduced in the service territories of Golden State Water Company.



Total Revenues



Operating revenues amounted to $134.5 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131 million by 2.7%. The top line also increased 8.3% from $124.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The upside can be primarily attributed to higher revenues in the Water and Electric segments.



Operational Update



In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $91.8 million, up 1.7% year over year.



Operating income totaled $42.7 million, up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Interest expenses were $6.3 million, up 5.6% year over year. Also, interest income totaled $0.8 million, up 29% year on year.

Segment Details



Earnings in the Water segment amounted to 53 cents, up from 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings in the Electric segment came in at 3 cents, up from 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment totaled 12 cents, down from 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings in the AWR (parent) segment came in at 1 cent.



Financial Update



As of Sep 30, 2019, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $10.4 million compared with $7.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



As of Sep 30, the company’s long-term debts were $281 million, down from $281.1 million debt as of Dec 31, 2018.



