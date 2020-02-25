American States Water's (AWR) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4

American States Water Company AWR generated fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 9.8%. Further, the bottom line rallied 21.6% from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.



In 2019, earnings came in at $2.24 per share compared with $1.72 in 2018.



Total Revenues



Operating revenues amounted to $113 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117 million by 3.4%. However, the top line inched up 1.8% from $111 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues increased primarily on the back of higher revenues in the Water and Electric segments.



In 2019, the company delivered revenues of $473.9 million compared with $436.8 million in 2018.

Operational Update



In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $88.3 million, up 0.01% year over year.



Interest expenses were $5.7 million, up 3.5% year over year. Also, interest income was $0.6 million, down from $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Segment Details



Earnings in the Water segment were 28 cents, up from 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings in the Electric segment amounted to 5 cents, up from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 12 cents, which declined 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.3 million compared with $7.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s long-term debts were $280.9 million compared with $281 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



