American States Water a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.8% Yield (AWR)

February 12, 2026 — 07:23 am EST

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, American States Water Co is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.12% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $26,440,765 worth of AWR shares.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by American States Water Co is $2.016/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/23/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AWR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AWR+Dividend+History+Chart

AWR operates in the Water Utilities sector, among companies like American Water Works Co, Inc. (AWK), and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (SBS).

