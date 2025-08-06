American States Water Sees Modest Q2 Growth

(RTTNews) - American States Water Company (AWR), a provider of water and electric utility services along with contracted services for military installations, posted second-quarter results showing a year-over-year increase in revenue and net income.

Total operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $163.1 million from $155.3 million in the same period last year. The increase was largely driven by higher electric segment revenue, which climbed to $12.9 million from $8.7 million, offsetting a decline in contracted services revenue to $30.4 million from $36.2 million.

Net income rose to $33.7 million from $31.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income edged slightly lower to $51 million from $51.7 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87, compared to $0.85 in the second quarter of 2024.

AWR closed Wednesday's trading at $74.37 down $0.25 or 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

