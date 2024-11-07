American States Water Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 4%.



AWR’s Total Revenues



Operating revenues came in at $161.8 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million by 0.5%. The top line also rose 6.6% from $151.7 million reported in the prior-year period.

Highlights of AWR’s Release



Operating expenses in the quarter totaled $106.7 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $99.9 million. This was due to higher water purchased for pumping expenses, administrative and general costs and other operation costs.



The operating income totaled $55.1 million, up 6.4% from $51.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.



Interest expenses amounted to $13.2 million, up 13.1% year over year. Interest income totaled $1.7 million, down 18.2% year over year.

AWR’s Segmental Details



Earnings from the Water segment came in at 84 cents per share, up 16.7% from 72 cents a year ago.



EPS from the Electric segment was 2 cents, down by 2 cents from the year-ago quarter’s level.



EPS from the Contracted Services segment was 11 cents, down 8.3% year over year.



The loss from AWR (Parent) was 2 cents per share, in line with the year-ago quarter’s loss.

AWR’s Financial Update



As of Sept. 30, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million compared with $14.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, the company’s long-term debt was $640.2 million compared with $575.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



In the first nine months of 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $134.2 million compared with $56.5 million in the year-ago period.

AWR’s Zacks Rank



Recent Releases



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG delivered a third-quarter 2024 operating EPS of 25 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 8.7%.



Operating revenues of $435 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420 million by 3.8%. Total revenues were up 5.8% year over year.



California Water Service Group CWT recorded third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share by 5.5%. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 60 cents.



Operating revenues totaled $299.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269 million by 11.6%. The top line also increased 17.5% from $255 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



American Water Works Company AWK posted a third-quarter 2024 operating EPS of $1.80, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 by 2.2%. The bottom line improved 8.4% from the year-ago quarter's $1.66.



Total quarterly revenues of $1.32 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion by 9.8%. The top line also increased 13.4% from the year-ago figure of $1.16 billion.

