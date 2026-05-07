American States Water Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

American States Water Company AWR reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents, up 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 70 cents. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny in the reported quarter.

AWR’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $169.2 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $148.01 million. The year-over-year increase in total revenues was due to strong contributions from all three segments.

American States Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American States Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American States Water Company Quote

AWR’s Segmental Details

Total revenues from the Water segment were $113.1 million, up 10.9% from $102 million in the year-ago period.



Revenues from the Electric segment were $18.7 million, up 24.7% from $15 million in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues from the Contracted Services segment were $37.4 million, up from $31 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of AWR’s Q1 Release

Operating expenses totaled $117.8 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $102.5 million. This increase was due to higher water purchased, power purchased for pumping, other operation expenses and higher ASUS construction expenses.



Operating income totaled $51.4 million, up 12.8% from $45.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.



Interest expenses amounted to $12.1 million, nearly the same as the year-ago levels.



Interest income totaled $0.98 million compared with $2.01 million in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.1 million compared with $18.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt was $782.7 million as of March 31, 2026, on par with the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $71.7 million compared with $45.1 million in the year-ago period.

AWR’s Guidance

AWR’s regulated utilities are authorized to spend nearly $650 million in capital investments, as approved in the utilities’ general rate cases, targeting $185-$225 million in 2026.

AWR’s Zacks Rank

American States Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

American Water Works Company AWK reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 by 8.18%. The bottom line declined 0.98% from the year-ago quarter's level of $1.02.



AWK’s total quarterly revenues of $1.21 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion by 8.25%. The top line also increased 5.69% from the year-ago figure of $1.14 billion.



California Water Service Group CWT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings of 7 cents per share, down 68.2% from 22 cents a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents per share by 72%.



Quarterly revenues were $215 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago period. The top line came in below the consensus mark of $218 million by 1.38%.



Middlesex Water Company MSEX posted first-quarter 2026 earnings of 27 cents per share, up 7.5% from 53 cents a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $48.7 million, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.96%.



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American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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