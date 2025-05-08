American States Water Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

American States Water Company AWR reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of 62 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

AWR’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $148 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142 million by 4.2%. The top line also increased 9.4% from $135.3 million reported in the prior-year period.

American States Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of AWR’s Q1 Release

Operating expenses totaled $102.5 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $96.3 million. This was due to higher water purchased, increased administrative and general costs, and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $45.5 million, up 16.7% from $39 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.



Interest expenses amounted to $12.1 million, down 6.2% year over year. Interest income totaled $2.013 million compared with $2.07 million in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Segmental Details

Earnings from the Water segment were 52 cents per share, up 8.3% from 48 cents a year ago. The increase resulted from the implementation of new water rates following AWR’s water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, receiving a final decision from the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”) in connection with its general rate case, which set new water rates for the 2025-2027 period.



EPS from the Electric segment was 7 cents, up 2 cents from the year-ago quarter’s level. This resulted from an increase in revenues due to third-year electric rate increases implemented in 2025, following a final decision from the CPUC in connection with the general rate case proceeding at AWR’s electric utility subsidiary.



EPS from the Contracted Services segment was 13 cents, flat year over year.



AWR (Parent) posted a loss of 2 cents per share compared with a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.2 million compared with $26.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $690.2 million compared with $640.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $45.1 million compared with $45.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American Water Works Company AWK posted first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 1%.



AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.1%.



California Water Service Group CWT recorded first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 37.5%.



CWT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 28.6%.

An Upcoming Release

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report first-quarter results on May 12, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.



WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $691.4 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 13%.





