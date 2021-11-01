American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) will increase its dividend on the 1st of December to US$0.36. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

American States Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, American States Water was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

American States Water Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:AWR Historic Dividend November 1st 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.52 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.46. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See American States Water's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that American States Water has grown earnings per share at 9.2% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, American States Water has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

