American States Water Company's (NYSE:AWR) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

American States Water's (NYSE:AWR) stock up by 7.5% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to American States Water's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American States Water is:

14% = US$94m ÷ US$679m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of American States Water's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, American States Water seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, American States Water was able to see a decent growth of 9.5% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared American States Water's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 9.6% in the same period.

NYSE:AWR Past Earnings Growth November 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is American States Water fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is American States Water Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for American States Water suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, American States Water is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 59% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, American States Water's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with American States Water's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

