American States Water Company (AWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

American States Water Company (AWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.1, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWR was $79.1, representing a -18.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.64 and a 21.49% increase over the 52 week low of $65.11.

AWR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). AWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

The following ETF(s) have AWR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 3.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWR at 8.78%.

