American States Water Company (AWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

American States Water Company (AWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.365 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.64, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWR was $93.64, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.96 and a 33.64% increase over the 52 week low of $70.07.

AWR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). AWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports AWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.65%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the awr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 10.22% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of AWR at 9.04%.

