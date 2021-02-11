American States Water Company (AWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

American States Water Company (AWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AWR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWR was $81.89, representing a -15.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.64 and a 25.77% increase over the 52 week low of $65.11.

AWR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). AWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.87%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 32.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWR at 7.42%.

