American States Water Company (AWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

American States Water Company (AWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.29, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWR was $80.29, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.64 and a 23.31% increase over the 52 week low of $65.11.

AWR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). AWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.51%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 8.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWR at 9.6%.

