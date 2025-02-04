American States Water Company Announces CPUC's Final Decision On GSWC Rate Case

(RTTNews) - American States Water Company (AWR), Tuesday announced that the California Public Utilities Commission has issued a final decision on the general rate case for its regulated water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company or GSWC.

The decision, adopted on January 30, establishes new water rates for 2025-2027, which became effective on January 1.

AWR is pleased that the final decision aligns with the alternate decision issued on December 27, 2024, which approved Golden State Water Company's request to continue the sales reconciliation mechanism.

Following CPUC's approval, GSWC implemented the new 2025 rate increases on February 1.

AWR is currently trading at $72.90, up 0.10 percent or $0.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.