American States Water Co. Q4 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.63 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $20.35 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $125.37 million from $116.62 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.63 Mln. vs. $20.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $125.37 Mln vs. $116.62 Mln last year.

