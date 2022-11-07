American States Water Co. Q3 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.65 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $28.15 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $134.98 million from $136.76 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.65 Mln. vs. $28.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $134.98 Mln vs. $136.76 Mln last year.

