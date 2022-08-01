American States Water Co. Q2 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.95 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $26.58 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $122.61 million from $128.41 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.95 Mln. vs. $26.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $122.61 Mln vs. $128.41 Mln last year.

