American States Water Co. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.14 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $34.41 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American States Water Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $135.25 million from $161.42 million last year.

