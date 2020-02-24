Markets
American States Water Co. Announces Advance In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $16.70 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $13.79 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $113.0 million from $111.01 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $16.70 Mln. vs. $13.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $113.0 Mln vs. $111.01 Mln last year.

