American States Water Co. Reports Rise In Q2 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $33.69 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $31.86 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $163.07 million from $155.33 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.69 Mln. vs. $31.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $163.07 Mln vs. $155.33 Mln last year.

