American States Water Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.864 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $38.521 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American States Water Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $155.328 million from $157.400 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $31.864 Mln. vs. $38.521 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $155.328 Mln vs. $157.400 Mln last year.

