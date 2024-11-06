American States Water Co. Profit Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $35.83 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $31.56 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $161.782 million from $151.696 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $35.83 Mln. vs. $31.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $161.782 Mln vs. $151.696 Mln last year.

