American States Water Co (AWR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR)

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

, 2:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American States Water Company conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. This call is being recorded. If you would like to listen to the replay of this call, it will begin this afternoon approximately at 05:00 PM Eastern Time and run through Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 on the Company's website www.aswater.com. The slides that the Company will be referring to are also available on the website.

[Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Today's call will be limited to an hour. Presenting today from American States Water Company is Bob Sprowls, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Tang, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the Company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, this conference call will include a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP in the United States and constitute non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information, but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more details, please refer to the press release.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Bob Sprowls, President and Chief Executive Officer of American States Water Company. Please go ahead.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rocco. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin with some highlights for the year. Eva will then discuss some financial details. And then, I'll wrap it up with some updates on regulatory filings, ASUS and dividends, and then, we'll take your questions.

As we announced in our earnings release yesterday, 2019 was a very strong year, as we experienced growth in each of our businesses. The Company reported adjusted earnings per fully diluted share of $2.24, which excludes the retroactive impact of the electric general rate case decision related to the full year of 2018. The adjusted earnings per share for 2019 is a 30% increase over 2018.

During the year, we received two positive rate case decisions, spent a record level of capital investment at our regulated utility, expanded our work on military bases, raised the dividend by nearly 11%, and reached 65 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Our stock achieved a total return of 31.2% for 2019, and have achieved five-year and 10-year compound annual returns of more than 20%. American States Water also earned a consolidated return on equity of 14.3% for 2019, excluding the retroactive revenues from our electric utilities 2019 general rate case decision attributable to 2018.

At Golden State Water Company, we received approval on both the water and electric rate cases. The water rate case sets new rates for the years 2019 through 2021, while the electric rate case sets new rates for 2018 through 2022. We continued to invest in the reliability of our systems, spending a historical high of $136 million in Company-funded infrastructure during the year.

At American States Utility Services or ASUS, we achieved the highest annual earnings per share contribution in its history, as we continued to perform necessary construction work on the military bases we serve. These results reflect a full year's contribution from our newest base, Fort Riley, as well as continued work with the US government on price adjustments and asset transfers. ASUS provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities to 11 military bases, including some of the largest military installations in the United States, and we're well positioned to win more contracts in the coming years.

We remain committed to our communities. Golden State Water continue to spend with diverse business enterprises, achieving results that were above the California Public Utilities Commission's requirement for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, ASUS continued to exceed the US government's requirements to higher small businesses to perform work on the basis it serves.

And we are proud to say that in 2019, our employees donated over 5,300 hours of community outreach and engagement in areas where they live and work. We are American States Water Company, continue our steadfast commitment to our customers, broader communities, shareholders, employees and suppliers. Our financial results are just one part of our efforts and success.

I will now turn the call over to Eva to review the financial results for the quarter.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Thank you, Bob, and hello, everyone. Let me start with our fourth quarter financial results on Slide 8. Consolidated earnings for the quarter were $0.45 per share compared to $0.37 per share for the same period in 2018. As Bob mentioned, our water and electric segments strong fourth quarter results reflect new rates approved by the CPUC's decision on both our water and electric rate cases.

The decrease in earnings for the fourth quarter at ASUS was due to the timing of construction work performed in this year versus last. The ASUS management team executed a plan for construction work to be performed more evenly throughout 2019, while much of the construction activity in 2018 was performed toward the latter half of the year. In fact, construction activity levels were higher for the full-year 2019 than the previous years. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter increased by $2 million as compared to the same period in 2018, while the revenues increased $5.3 million due to the new rates approved in May of 2019 and effective January 1, 2019.

There were also revenue increases related to CPUC-approved surcharges to recover previously incurred cost. Electric revenue were $700,000 higher due to new electric rate approved by the CPUC in 2019 on the electric general rate case. The $4 million decrease in contracted services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 was largely due to differences in the timing of construction work performed during 2019 as compared to 2018, as previously discussed.

Turning to Slide 10. Our water and electric supply costs were $23.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.6 million from same period last year. Any changes in supply costs for both the water and electric segments as compared to the adopted supply costs are tracked in balancing account.

Looking at total operating expenses, excluding supply costs, consolidated expenses decreased $1.6 million versus the fourth quarter of 2018. Due to a decrease in construction costs at ASUS, as a result of lower construction activity and lower depreciation expense at water segment, driven by lower composite depreciation rates approved in the water general rate case. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other operation and maintenance expenses and property and other taxes. Interest expense, net of interest income and other, decreased by $900,000 due primarily to gains generated on investments held in a trust to fund a retirement benefit plan as compared to losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Slide 11 shows the EPS rates comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 with the same quarter of 2018. This slide shows the full-year results. Consolidated earnings for 2019 were $2.28 per share, the 2019 CPUC decision on the electric general rate case was retroactive to January 1, 2018, and as a result, the cumulative retroactive earnings impact related to 2018 are $0.04 per share was recorded as part of our 2019 results. Excluding this retroactive impact, earnings per share for 2019 was $2.24 as compared to $1.72 per share for 2018. That is an increase of 30%.

Earnings from the water segment increased by $0.42 per share compared to 2018, mostly due to new water rates approved by the CPUC in May of 2019, as well as a decrease in administrative and general expenses. There were also gain on investments held in a trust to file a retirement plan, as compared to losses incurred in 2018. Finally, there were changes in the water segment's effective income tax rate resulting from certain flow-through taxes and permanent items, which increased earnings by $0.03 per share for the year compared to 2018.

Moving on to the electric segment. Adjusted earnings were $0.04 per share higher in 2018, after excluding the retroactive impact from the 2019 CPUC rate case decision related to the full-year 2018. This increase was due to new electric rates authorized in the decision, partially offset by higher operating expenses and a higher electric -- and higher effective income tax rate.

Diluted earnings for ASUS were $0.47 per share as compared to $0.42 per share for 2018, largely due to operations at Fort Riley, which commenced in July of 2018. There was also an increase in management fees revenue at the other military bases, resulting from the successful resolution of various price adjustments. AWR parent's earnings increased $0.01 per share compared to 2018, due to lower state unitary taxes recorded at the parent level.

Turning to liquidity on Slide 13, net cash provided by operating activity for 2019 was $116.9 million, as compared to $136.8 million for 2018. The decrease in cash from operating activity was due primarily to a decrease in water customers' usage, delays in receiving decision on the water and electric general rate cases, and the refunding of $7.2 million to customers related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These decreases were partially offset by increase in cash resulting from the timing of billings of and the cash received for construction work at the military bases.

Golden State Water invested $136 million in Company funded capital project in 2019, continuing our strong investment levels. We expect to invest $120 million to $135 million in 2020. You may recall that in last October, we amended American States Water credit facility temporarily increasing it's borrowing capacity from $200 million to $225 million through June this year. Earlier this month, AWR received a binding commitment from its lender for the option to revise the temporary increase of the credit facility to $260 million through the end of this year. We'll be able to exercise this commitment and have immediate access to the additional funds when needed.

The borrowing capacity will refer to $200 million at the end of this year. Golden State Water has a financing application on file with the CPUC we intended -- we intend to issue long-term debt after the financing application is approved. At this time, we do not expect American States Water to issue additional equity.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Bob.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Eva. I'd like to provide an update on our recent regulatory activity. As I mentioned, 2019 was a big year for concluding rate cases. The final decision in the water general rate case allows us to invest $334.5 million in capital infrastructure over the three-year rate cycle. This includes $20.4 million of capital projects to be filed for revenue recovery through advice letters when those projects are completed. As a reminder, the water segment has an earnings test it must meet before implementing the second and third year step increases in the three-year rate cycle.

I'm pleased to report that we have timely invested in our capital projects, and achieved capital spending consistent with the amount authorized by the CPUC. As a result, full step increases have been implemented for 2020, and are expected to generate an additional $10.4 million in water gross margin. We continue to make prudent and timely capital investments. As such, we expect an additional step increase of approximately $11.4 million in the water gross margin in 2021, subject to the results of an earnings test, and changes to the forecasted inflationary index values.

We are currently preparing our next water general rate case, which will be filed in July of this year, for new rates beginning in 2022. In January 2020, Golden State Water along with the three other large California water utilities requested a deferral of the date by which each of them must file their next cost of capital application. If approved the request would postpone this filing date by one year until May 1st, 2021, with a corresponding effective date of January 1st, 2022. The joint parties are currently awaiting the CPUC's response to this request.

The CPUC's 2019 final decision on our electric rate case authorized new rates for 2018 through 2022. Among other things, the decision authorizes the Company to construct all the capital projects requested in the application, and provides additional funding for the fifth year added to the rate cycle, which total approximately $44 million of capital projects over the five-year rate cycle. It also authorizes increase to the adopted electric gross margin by $1.2 million for each of the years, 2019 and 2020, by $1.1 million in 2021 and by $1 million in 2022. The rate increases for 2019 through 2022 are not subject to an earnings test.

We also filed an application with the CPUC for the development of a turnkey solar project estimated to cost $14.3 million. As you'll see from this slide, the weighted average water rate base as authorized by the CPUC has grown from $717 million in 2017 to $916 million in 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%. Rate base amounts for 2020 do not include the $20.4 million of advice letter projects as discussed previously.

Let's move on to ASUS on Slide 17. 2019 marks the highest annual earnings per share contribution from ASUS in the Company's history. We were awarded our first military contract in 2004, and today we have eight contracts covering 11 military bases. Earnings for 2019 were $0.05 per share higher than in 2018. Major contributors to the higher earnings include a full year of operations at Fort Riley, as well as an increase in the management fee revenues at the other military bases, resulting from the successful resolution of various price adjustments during 2018 and 2019. We continue to work closely with the U.S. government for contract modifications relating to potential capital upgrade work for improvement of the water and wastewater infrastructure at the military bases we serve.

During 2019, the U.S. government awarded ASUS $23 million in new construction projects for completion in 2019 and 2020. Completion of filings for economic price adjustments requests for equitable adjustment, asset transfers and contract modifications awarded for new projects provide ASUS with additional revenues and dollar margin. We are actively involved in various stages of the proposal process at a number of other bases considering privatization. The U.S. government is expected to release additional bases for bidding over the next several years. Due to our strong relationship with the U.S. government, as well as our expertise and experience in managing bases, we are well-positioned to compete for these new contracts.

Taking into account the $23 million in new construction projects awarded in 2019, we reaffirm our previous guidance of $0.46 to $0.50 per share for ASUS's 2020 earnings contribution.

I'd like to turn our attention to dividends outlined on Slide 18. In 2019, we increased the annual dividend by 10.9% to $1.22 per share. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 65 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. We also updated our dividend policy in 2019 to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long term.

Our strength and attractiveness to customers and shareholders alike is our stability, continued timely investment in our systems and customer service, our regulated operations and a constructive regulatory State of California, a growing contracted services business with strong market share and an unwavering commitment to reliability and safety. We plan to invest $120 million to $135 million in capital at our regulated utilities during this year, all while driving operational efficiency and delivering outstanding customer service. Our capital investment includes replacing and upgrading critical infrastructure, as well as ensuring we can meet our customers' needs for generations to come.

I'd like to conclude our prepared remarks by thanking you for your interest in American States Water, and will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now take your questions. [Operator Instructions] And today's first question comes from Richard Verdi of Coker & Palmer. Please go ahead.

Richard Verdi -- Coker & Palmer -- Analyst

Hi, Bob and Eva. Thank you both for taking my call. Just a couple of quick questions. For the ASUS guidance, Bob what needs to transpire for this segment to deliver earnings at the high end of that range, and then what would cause the earnings to be reported at the lower end of that range?

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, that's a difficult question, Richard. I would say that if we did more construction work at the bases that we serve, we could be closer to the top end of that range. We're continually putting projects in front of the government for new capital upgrades. And to the degree, we are able to get substantial project awards there that could help sort of on the construction front. So I would say that's probably the -- one of the big items. Another item is if we could get some asset transfers, we've asked -- requested that we get certain assets that are being handled by other providers that those get transferred to us. If we can get those transferred then that would be a pickup in our O&M revenues and into a certain degree in our construction revenues.

Richard Verdi -- Coker & Palmer -- Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. And then for the -- just for the follow-up question, what bases are you seeing the most activity, Bob?

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we've got some pretty strong bases here. Sometimes, you'll see a lot of activity at the, sort of, front-end when you take over a base. And so I would say we're seeing activities across all the bases, but the larger ones, in particularly, I would say Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Riley, Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss. Those are the bases that are really larger than I would say some of the other bases, and so that's where we're seeing a lot of activity.

Richard Verdi -- Coker & Palmer -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you for the time guys. Appreciate it.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Today's next question comes from Jonathan Reeder at Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Hey, Bob and Eva, I hope you all are doing well.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jonathan. You too.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

So I got a few questions here. I was hoping you could help me understand what drove the gross margin higher in 2019 Golden State Water Company? Because it looks like the gross margin was up more than $18 million, which exceeds -- I know you're, kind of, saying the water GRC would take it up $7.1 million and the electric if you combine, kind of, the 2018 and 2019 would be like $3.5 million. So there is kind of like another $7 million or so of gross margin increase. What was driving that?

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we're going to take a quick look here in the -- so to get back to this $18 million number you're referencing here -- sorry.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

So you are looking at the gross margin, Jonathan in terms of Golden State Water in totality?

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Correct. Yeah, I mean -- I'm showing it at like just under $255 million in 2019 versus $236 million in 2018. That's taken the regulated revenues less the total supply cost.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so that's not consistent with what's on -- what's in the 10-K.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

So I think our gross margin for water increased by $13 million for the year, and for electric, our gross margin increased by $5 million for the year. So...

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Correct. So that's $18 million in total.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Yeah, $18 million total.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Right. And I'm saying like -- you kind of said that water GRC was going to increase the gross margin by like $7.1 million and the electric side, I think it would be about $3.5 million if you combine the 2018 and 2019 gross margin increases together. So I'm just trying to understand where that additional $7 million in total between the two kind of came from? Like what other revenues are in effect? I guess, I thought between the WRAM, as well as the MCBA and everything, the rest of the gross margin was kind of locked in there.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Right, so not all of our customers are covered under the WRAM. So some of the uptake there was due to non-WRAM customers I would say.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

And also I believe in 2018, Jonathan, we do have -- we still have a pension balancing account at the water segment and electric. In 2018, our pension cost actually -- actual cost actually was lower than the balance -- authorized pension costs. For that matter, we have to decrease revenue and decrease expenses for 2018, have no impact to earnings, but then you kind of look at 2018, you will look at the gross margin, it will be lower than the true adopted number, because we have to approve the lower revenue and the lower expenses for that account.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So probably what the best thing to do is to take the $0.21 that's in the press release and come up with what that net changes. Because what we've done in the press release is to try to eliminate these things that are sort of in the gross margin that are like the balancing account.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Yeah. No, that makes sense. So the balancing account that affects the revenue number either positively or negatively and maybe there are some of that going between 2018 and 2019, I guess?

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Right. It was. But all along we've been talking about the water margin, factor the lower depreciation expenses and the true margin increase compared to adopted between the two years about $16.3 million. So it's kind of reconciled to that number, and I can walk you through perhaps after the call.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So that -- if you take the $0.21 and multiply it by 37 million shares, and I guess you get a tax effect -- gross up the taxes, I don't know what that comes out to be, but...

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

We can walk through that number more detail maybe after the call.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's roughly a number in the $10 million or $11 million range. So it's not the $13 million, I guess.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. And then, in terms of the cost of capital expansion requested PAO, have they expressed an opinion to the CPUC regarding your request or have they made any data request that you or any of the other water companies that filed the request?

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I don't recall them requesting any data request from us or what their -- on hearing what their position is on this. I don't know whether other companies have talked about that or not, but I don't believe. There's not been a lot of talk about that.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Yeah, and I'm just trying to kind of get a sense of what milepost could be coming up since -- obviously, you've got to prepare an application by May 1st -- expansion isn't approved, and I guess kind of the times ticking, right? So...

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Right. I mean we're working on it. That's -- we're working on it just in case, that's sort of what we got to do. And as you know the CPUC has got a number of other things we are looking at up there, given sort of the PG&E things. So we're waiting to hear it but not sure what else we can tell you about that.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Right. But I guess that the CIO doesn't want to express an opinion. The CPUC can still -- I guess still make a decision unilaterally one way or the other.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. They can.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Yeah. Okay. And then Eva, can you explain the rationale behind temporarily increasing the credit facility capacity and essentially kind of just delaying the long-term debt issuance into 2020, like -- is it connected to the cost of capital, or?

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

No, Jonathan, we filed our financing application last year with the CPUC just to authorize as more long-term debt amount in the next few years. So we're just waiting for that financing application to be approved. So the temporary increase in the bridge loans we need to get as over that period of time. So we can issue the long-term debt once we've got the financing application approved.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. So you need the CPUC to actually approve you to kind of issue it?

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Yeah.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Yeah. Got you. Okay. Well, at this rate, interest rates, keeping going down, so maybe it's working out. On the solar project, what's the timing for acquiring that? I know your 10-K said like Q2 approval is expected from the CPUC, and then just want to verify that, that $14 million is incremental, kind of, to the $44 million of capex approved as part of the GRC.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so I'll answer your second question first. Yes, it is incremental to the $44 million if it gets approved. We hope it will, and the timing of it is such as we've already got the sort of turnkey provider already lined up. And then it's just a matter of giving them a go ahead to get the project done. I don't think it's -- don't recall what we put in the K, but it's probably six months to get the project done once we get approval by the commission.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. So six months, kind of, construction time frame?

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. And then I appreciate. Eva, you knew I would ask for the water rate base if you didn't give us. I appreciate that. What's the electric rate base authorized in 2020?

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

We have that number. I believe it's in the slide.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's about $52 million for 2019. So let's see 2020 is...

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

We plan to spend -- we authorized $44 million over a five-year period of time. So I think you can -- and thinking about $10 million to $12 million increase each year in terms of capex. This is not even including the dollar authorized under the wildfire mitigation plans we received every year. So...

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean, you also have to factor in the depreciation, and...

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Yes, and the solar projects.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

But I don't want -- I'm thinking you could just add $12 million to the $52 million, which you cannot do. You've got to take a portion of the depreciation. But...

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Right. I mean, essentially that $50 million rate based on the electric side sounds like it's going to be growing pretty healthy over the next four or five years between that capex and the solar project assume it through.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Definitely.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think that's fair comment given the solar, given the wildfire mitigation planned expenditures and then the $44 million.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. And then lastly, in terms of the consolidated capital structure, is your goal to keep the consolidated -- the parent capitalized in line with approved at the utility or in other words, just 57% equity for the foreseeable future.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Yes, that's the case.

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks so much. I appreciate you taking the time.

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Thank you, Jonathan.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thanks, Jonathan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Bob Sprowls for any closing remarks.

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rocco. Just want to close today by thanking you all for your participation today and letting you know, we look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 38 minutes

Call participants:

Robert J. Sprowls -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Eva G. Tang -- Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

Richard Verdi -- Coker & Palmer -- Analyst

Jonathan Reeder -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

More AWR analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than American States Water

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American States Water wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.