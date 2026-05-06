American States Water Co. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $29.9 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $26.8 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $169.2 million from $148 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.9 Mln. vs. $26.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $169.2 Mln vs. $148 Mln last year.

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