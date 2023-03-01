American States Water Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.53, changing hands as low as $86.66 per share. American States Water Co shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.22 per share, with $100.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.