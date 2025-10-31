American States Water (AWR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in San Dimas, American States Water (AWR) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -7.9%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.50 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.82%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 2.53%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.02 is up 12.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American States Water has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.23%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American States Water's current payout ratio is 58%, meaning it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AWR for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.28 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.47%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AWR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

