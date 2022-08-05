American States Water (AWR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.47, changing hands as low as $87.16 per share. American States Water Co shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.22 per share, with $103.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.30.

