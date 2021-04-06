American States Water (AWR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.80, changing hands as high as $77.09 per share. American States Water Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWR's low point in its 52 week range is $69.25 per share, with $91.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.04.

