American States Water (AWR) Rides on Customer Base & Investments

American States Water Company’s AWR ongoing investments in upgrades is strengthening its infrastructure. The company has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing the demand for its services.



However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s excessive reliance on California for a significant portion of its earnings might affect its operations and financial results.

Tailwinds

American States Water expects capital expenditures of $140-$160 million for 2023. Its systematic investments drove the rate base from $752.2 million in 2018 to $1,152.3 million in 2022. New rates will help AWR in recovering the amount invested to upgrade and improve its infrastructure and continue with its infrastructure upgrade initiatives.



While the company has a strong utility customer base, it is increasing its electricity and water utility clientele at a slow but steady pace. AWR's subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with military bases, which are 50-year firm fixed-price deals. The long-term defense pacts lend stability to the company’s earnings.

Headwinds

American States Water still focuses on a single state California, particularly Southern California, for its services. Consequently, the financial performance of the company, to a large extent, is dependent on the political, water supply, labor, utility cost and regulatory risks as well as economic conditions, natural disasters and other risk factors affecting the state.

