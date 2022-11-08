American States Water (AWR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 1.4%. The bottom line decreased by 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 76 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $134.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143 million by 5.6%. The top line declined 1.4% from $136.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

American States Water’s total operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $94.6 million, up nearly 1% from the year-ago quarter’s $93.9 million. This can primarily be attributed to higher operational, administrative and general expenses.



Operating income was $40.3 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago figure of $42.8 million.



Interest expenses were $7.3 million, up 32.7% year over year. Interest income was $0.7 million, up 100% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segment Details

Earnings from the Water segment were 54 cents per share, down 12.9% from 62 cents in the prior-year quarter. This downside was due to the delay in receiving a final decision in the water general rate case.



Earnings from the Electric segment of four cents per share were on par with the year-ago quarter’s reading.



Earnings from the Contracted Services segment were 12 cents per share, up by a penny from 11 cents in the year-ago quarter due to an increase in management fee revenue resulting from resolution of various economic price adjustments.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2022, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 million compared with $4.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2022, American States Water’s long-term debt was $446.9 million compared with $412.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

