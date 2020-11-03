American States Water (AWR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Mark

American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 72 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 4%. Also, the bottom line improved 4.3% from year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of 69 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $133.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million by 1.7%. Also, the top line dipped 0.6% from $134.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues decreased primarily due to lower revenues in Electric and Contracted services segments.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $93.9 million, up 2.3% year over year.



Operating income was $39.8 million, down 6.8% year over year.



Interest expenses were $6.2 million, down 1.9% year over year. Also, interest income was $0.3 million, down from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Details

Earnings in the Water segment were 57 cents, up from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings in the Electric segment of 4 cents were up from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 10 cents, down from 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $8.1 million compared with $1.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



As of Sep 30, 2020, the company’s long-term debt wa s$440.3 million, up from $281 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Zacks Rank

