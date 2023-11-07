American States Water (AWR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Up Y/Y

American States Water Company AWR reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 3.7%. The bottom line increased 16.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 73 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues came in at $151.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152 million by 0.2%. The top line increased 12.4% from $135 million in the prior-year period.

Operational Update

Operating expenses in the quarter were $99.9 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $94.6 million. This can be attributed to higher water and power purchases and higher maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $51.8 million, up 28.5% from $40.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.



Interest expenses were $11.7 million, up 60.3% year over year. Interest income totaled $2.1 million, up 228.6%.

Segmental Details

Earnings from the Water segment amounted to 72 cents per share, up 33.3% from 54 cents a year ago. This year-over-year improvement was due to rate increases.



Earnings from the Electric segment were recorded at 4 cents per share, which was flat year over year.



The same from the Contracted Services segment came in at 12 cents per share, which was consistent with the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The loss from AWR (Parent) was 2 cents per share, wider than a loss of 1 cent a year ago.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2023, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.6 million compared with $5.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s long-term debt was $575.4 million compared with $446.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, totaled $56.5 million compared with $89.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

