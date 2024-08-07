American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 1.2%.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues came in at $155.3 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138 million by 12.6%. However, the top line declined 1.3% from $157.4 million reported in the prior-year period.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses in the quarter totaled $103.6 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $98.5 million. This was due to higher water purchased for pumping expenses, administrative and general costs, and other operation costs.



Operating income totaled $51.7 million, down 12.2% from $58.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.



Interest expenses amounted to $13.1 million, up 22.5% year over year. Interest income totaled $2.1 million, up 16.1% year over year.

Segmental Details

Earnings from the Water segment came in at 67 cents per share, down 26.4% from 91 cents a year ago.



EPS from the Electric segment was 1 cent, down 2 cents from the year-ago quarter’s level.



EPS from the Contracted Services segment was 19 cents, up 58.3% year over year.



The loss from AWR (Parent) was 2 cents per share, in line with the year-ago quarter’s loss.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.6 million compared with $14.1 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Jun 30, the company’s long-term debt was $640 million compared with $575.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $70.5 million compared with $17.8 million in the year-ago period.

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

