American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 69 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $122.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132 million by 7.1%. The top line narrowed 4.5% from $128.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Operational Update

American States Water’s total operating expenses for the second quarter amounted to $88.3 million, down 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $90.6 million. This can primarily be attributed to a decrease in the water purchased cost, power purchased for resale and groundwater production assessment.



Operating income was $34.3 million, down 9.3% from the year-ago figure of $37.8 million.



Interest expenses were $6.3 million, up 4.6% year over year. Interest income was $0.4 million, up 25.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segment Details

Earnings from the Water segment were 40 cents per share, down 29.8% from 57 cents in the prior-year quarter. This downside was mainly driven by increased operating expenses.



Earnings from the Electric segment of 4 cents per share were on par with the year-ago quarter’s reading as higher operating revenues were offset by increased operating expenses.



Earnings from the Contracted Services segment were 10 cents per share, down 9.1% from 11 cents in the year-ago quarter due to a decline in timely construction activity.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2022, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents were $10.8 million compared with $4.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Jun 30, 2022, American States Water’s long-term debt was $446.9 million compared with $412.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 3 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ second-quarter EPS is pegged at 31 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



PNM Resources PNM is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter EPS is pegged at 55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.1%.



Consolidate Water CWCO is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 15 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Utilities’ second-quarter EPS is pegged at 16 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 191.3%.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.