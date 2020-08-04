American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

American States Water Company AWR reported second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line improved 7.8% from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $121.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119 million by 1.7%. However, the top line dipped 2.7% from $124.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues decreased primarily due to lower revenues in Water and Contracted services segments.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $85.6 million, up 0.4% year over year.



Operating income was $35.7 million, down 9.4% year over year.



Interest expenses were $5.3 million, down 15.3% year over year. Also, interest income was $0.5 million, down from $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Details

Earnings in the Water segment were 54 cents, up from 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Earnings in the Electric segment of 3 cents were up from a cent in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 12 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $6.5 million compared with $1.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s long-term debts were $280.9 million, flat with the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

Dividend Update

The company declared a 9.8% hike in its quarterly dividend to 33.5 cents per share, payable Sep 1 to its shareholders of record on Aug 17. The company’s current policy is to see a dividend CAGR of more than 7% in the long term.

Zacks Rank

