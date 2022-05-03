American States Water (AWR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

American States Water Company AWR reported first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 29.6%. The bottom line also decreased by 27% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $108.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122 million by 11%. The top line narrowed 7.3% from $117.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

American States Water’s total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $84.2 million, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $86.7 million. This can primarily be attributed to a decrease in ground water production assessment expenses and property taxes.



Operating income was $24.4 million, down 19.5% from the year-ago figure of $30.3 million.



Interest expenses were $5.6 million, down 10.4% year over year. Interest income was $0.3 million, down 38% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segment Details

Earnings in the Water segment were 23 cents per share, down 30% from 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. This downside was mainly driven by increased operating expenses.



Earnings in the Electric segment of 7 cents per share were on par with the year-ago quarter’s reading as higher operating revenues were offset by increased operating expenses.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 8 cents per share, down 33% from 12 cents in the year-ago quarter due to a decline in the timely construction activity.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents were $10.1 million compared with $4.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022, American States Water’s long-term debt was $412.1 million compared with $412.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



