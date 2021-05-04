American States Water (AWR) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark

American States Water Company AWR reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 52 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 8.3%. Also, the bottom line improved 36.8% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 38 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $117.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million by 2.7%. Also, the top line improved 7.3% from $109.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $86.7 million, up 4% year over year. This can primarily be attributed to increase in water purchased, power purchased for pumping, power purchased for resale and groundwater production assessment expenses.



Operating income was $30.3 million, up 18% year over year.



Interest expenses were $6.3 million, up 3.4% year over year. Interest income was $0.5 million, down 18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Segment Details

Earnings in the Water segment were 33 cents per share, up from 24 cents in the prior-year quarter. This upside was mainly driven by a higher water gross margin, resulting from new rates authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission.



Earnings in the Electric segment of 7 cents per share were up from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter. The rise was owing to a higher electric gross margin along with lower interest expenses.



Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 12 cents per share, up from 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. This was led by a ramped-up construction activity and a decline in legal and other outside services costs.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $7 million compared with $36.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s long-term debt was $440.3 million, on par with the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.

Zacks Rank

American States Water currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

