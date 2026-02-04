American States Water (AWR) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 73.44

The average one-year price target for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) has been revised to $73.44 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $82.62 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of $71.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in American States Water. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 12.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWR is 0.08%, an increase of 28.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 37,445K shares. The put/call ratio of AWR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,410K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 36.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,294K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,223K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 11.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 949K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 5.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 944K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 9.68% over the last quarter.

