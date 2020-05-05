American States Water (AWR) Miss Q1 Earnings Estimates

American States Water Company AWR generated first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 38 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 5%. However, the bottom line increased 8.5% from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues amounted to $109 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106 million by 3%. Moreover, the top line moved up 7.2% from $102 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues increased primarily on the back of higher revenues in all the segments.

American States Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American States Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American States Water Company Quote

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, American States Water’s total operating expenses were $83.4 million, up 2.2% year over year.

Interest expenses were $6 million, down 4.2% year over year. Also, interest income was $0.5 million, down from $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Details

Earnings in the Water segment were 24 cents, up from 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings in the Electric segment amounted to 6 cents, up from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings in the Contracted Services segment were 8 cents, down 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2019, American States Water’s cash and cash equivalents were $0.4 million compared with $1.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

As of Mar 31, 2019, the company’s long-term debts were $280.9 million, flat with the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.

Recent Utility Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%.

NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.7%.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 11.7%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.