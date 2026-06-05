American States Water (AWR) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for American States Water (AWR). Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is American States Water due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

American States Water Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y



American States Water Company reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents, up 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 70 cents. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny in the reported quarter.

AWR’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $169.2 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $148.01 million. The year-over-year increase in total revenues was due to strong contributions from all three segments.

AWR’s Segmental Details

Total revenues from the Water segment were $113.1 million, up 10.9% from $102 million in the year-ago period.



Revenues from the Electric segment were $18.7 million, up 24.7% from $15 million in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues from the Contracted Services segment were $37.4 million, up from $31 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of AWR’s Q1 Release

Operating expenses totaled $117.8 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $102.5 million. This increase was due to higher water purchased, power purchased for pumping, other operation expenses and higher ASUS construction expenses.



Operating income totaled $51.4 million, up 12.8% from $45.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.



Interest expenses amounted to $12.1 million, nearly the same as the year-ago levels.



Interest income totaled $0.98 million compared with $2.01 million in the year-ago quarter.

AWR’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, AWR’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.1 million compared with $18.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt was $782.7 million as of March 31, 2026, on par with the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $71.7 million compared with $45.1 million in the year-ago period.

AWR’s Guidance

AWR’s regulated utilities are authorized to spend nearly $650 million in capital investments, as approved in the utilities’ general rate cases, targeting $185-$225 million in 2026.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, American States Water has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

American States Water has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.