American Software's (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Dividend Will Be US$0.11

The board of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of February, with investors receiving US$0.11 per share. This means the annual payment is 1.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

American Software Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, American Software was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 14.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 147%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.36 to US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See American Software's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. American Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.8% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On American Software's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments American Software has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Software that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

