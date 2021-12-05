American Software's (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Dividend Will Be US$0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.11 per share on the 18th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

American Software Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 85% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 17.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 155%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.36 to US$0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. American Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.8% per annum. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

American Software's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about American Software's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for American Software that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

