American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 2nd of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

American Software Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, American Software's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.8%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 115% over the next year. NasdaqGS:AMSW.A Historic Dividend August 25th 2022

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. American Software has seen earnings per share falling at 5.4% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On American Software's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about American Software's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for American Software that you should be aware of before investing. Is American Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

