American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of August, with investors receiving $0.11 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

American Software Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, American Software's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 115%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NasdaqGS:AMSW.A Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though American Software's EPS has declined at around 5.4% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for American Software that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

