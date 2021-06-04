American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.11

The board of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of August, with investors receiving US$0.11 per share. This means the annual payment is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

American Software Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 255% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 57%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.36 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.0% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though American Software's EPS has declined at around 12% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On American Software's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for American Software that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

