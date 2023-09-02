News & Insights

US Markets

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 02, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background in paragraphs 2-5

Sept 2 (Reuters) - American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his "Margaritaville" escapist tribute to the tropical life, has died at the age of 76, according to his website on Saturday.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on the website said.

Margaritaville, released in 1977, peaked at number 8 on Billboard Hot 100 list and spent 22 weeks on the chart, making it his most popular single.

Buffett made 27 studio albums - with four platinum and eight gold albums - in a career that spanned over five decades and included writing and running a business empire.

He is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, their two daughters, Sarah and Savannah, and son, Cameron.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by John Stonestreet and Frances Kerry)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.