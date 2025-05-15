American Shared Hospital Services Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on May 15, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.ashs.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-413-3972 (US) or 1-412-317-5776 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, access code 3776647.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.