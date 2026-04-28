American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAM:AMS) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 209.09% from the latest reported closing price of $1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Shared Hospital Services. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 52.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMS is 0.00%, an increase of 87.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 161K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 27.93% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 50K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 49K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%.

Geode Capital Management holds 33K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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