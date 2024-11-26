News & Insights

American Salars Begins Exploration in Quebec

November 26, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Blanton Resources Corp. (TSE:USLI) has released an update.

American Salars Lithium Inc. has initiated a Phase 1 exploration program on its Lac Simard Nord property in Quebec, adjacent to Sayona Mining’s Tansim Project. This move comes as Sayona and Piedmont Limited announce a merger, creating a significant player in the lithium industry. The exploration aims to assess the potential for high-value lithium deposits in this promising area.

